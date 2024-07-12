Mangaluru North MLA granted interim bail over provocative speech case

BENGALURU: The Special Court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru on Thursday granted interim anticipatory bail to Mangaluru North BJP MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty in connection with a case registered against him for his alleged provocative speech against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat passed the order granting interim anticipatory bail to Shetty and directed the Kavoor police of North Sub Division, Mangaluru city, to release him on bail in the event of his arrest on executing a personal bond for a sum of Rs 1 lakh with one surety for the likesum.

The court also said Shetty should appear before the investigating officer whenever he is called for the investigation and cooperate.

Apprehending his arrest and ill-treatment after issuing notice by the jurisdictional police, Shetty moved the special court for anticipatory bail.

The police have issued notice to Shetty to appear for an enquiry in connection with the case registered by Anil Kumar on July 9 under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhite for allegedly making a provocative speech against Rahul in a BJP workers’ meeting in Kavoor Junction on July 8.

The matter was adjourned to July 16 for the filing of objection by the prosecution on the main petition of anticipatory bail.

This is said to be the first case of an elected representative under the new enactment that came before the special court and also the first interim anticipatory bail granted to an elected representative.