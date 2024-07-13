Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 to focus on B2B meetings, jobs

BENGALURU: Ahead of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) scheduled for November 19-21, CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar held a breakfast meeting with 200 heads of IT, semiconductor, biotech, electronics and other startups on Friday. This year’s summit will focus on B2B meetings, allowing delegates to engage in productive conversations and create more employment in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah said, “We are committed to fostering an environment that nurtures innovation, encourages investment and supports sustainable growth. It is due to the forward-looking policies of the government that the state has clocked a GSDP growth rate (nominal) of 14.2 per cent in FY23.

Karnataka is the fourth largest state in the country and contributes around 8.2 per cent to India’s GDP.” He added that Karnataka will embrace the next wave of technological advancements and create a robust infrastructure, skilled workforce and regulatory framework that promotes growth and innovation.

BTS-2024 will include a new focus track, Electro-Semicon, to invite innovation and discussion around new-age technologies. Other areas such as IT and deep tech, biotech and health tech, startup ecosystem, global innovation alliance, India-USA tech conclave, will continue.

With the number of incubation centres increasing around the state, the government is looking at skill building and is willing to offer plug-and-play facilities for Global Capability Centres (GCCs). “Be it aerospace in Belagavi, semiconductors in Mysuru and startups in Mangaluru, we are certain the next wave of innovation will come from beyond Bengaluru,” said IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge.

Upcoming policies

Karnataka to host an urban summit for startups and companies to come together to tackle real-life problems such as mobility, traffic and solid waste management

Centre of excellence for product and engineering, the blueprint will be released in the next 3 months

Working committee to be set up in next 15 days for AI policy – Extension for consultations for Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill 2024