Haveri girl’s body exhumed, reburied after spot postmortem

HUBBALLI: A day after the suicide by a girl student from Morarji Desai Government Residential School in Haveri district came to light, the police and medical team exhumed the body of the deceased and conducted a postmortem at the graveyard on Friday.

Archana, 14, had hanged herself at her residence at Aladakatti village of Hirekerur taluk in Haveri district on July 2. In her death note, she blamed her classmate and her mother for the extreme step.

However, her family conducted the final rites without informing the police. Police said the parents of the girl, backed by a few villagers, demanded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh from the parents of the accused student Zoya, who was named by Archana in her death note.

It is said that the school management convinced the parents to settle for Rs 1 lakh as compensation. The news spread after some of villagers informed the media.

“The suicide of the student came to light after the death note was found. We will investigate the case from all angles. The exhumed body was handed over to the family for reburial after the autopsy was completed at the graveyard,” said a senior police official.

A large number of villagers gathered at the graveyard where the autopsy was conducted. The body of the girl was exhumed in the presence of senior government officials from Haveri district.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)