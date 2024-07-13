Karnataka: Former Minister Nagendra taken to ED office, grilled

BENGALURU: Officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday picked up former tribal welfare minister B Nagendra for questioning in connection with the alleged multi-crore scam in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. Meanwhile, Raichur Rural MLA and chairman of the corporation Basavangouda Daddal appeared before the SIT in the morning. Daddal was questioned till evening.

The ED officials picked Nagendra from his house at Dollars Colony in the morning and took him to their office at Shantinagar. “I am being brought from my home. I don’t know anything,” Nagendra told reporters while he was being taken to the ED office.

The ED officials, who conducted search and seizure operations in connection with the scam, have been camping in Nagendra’s house since Wednesday morning.

They conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh and seized several documents, besides quizzing many people in connection with the scam.

On Wednesday, they quizzed Harish, former minister’s PA. They also questioned Nagendra’s aide Chethan and media coordinator Nagaraj. Daddal’s former PA Pampanna was quizzed for several hours on Thursday, before letting him go at night.

Former MLC arrested for alleged scam in DDUTTL

Former MLC and BJP leader DS Veeraiah, 78, was arrested by CID sleuths on Friday, in connection with the Rs 47.10-crore scam in the D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminals Limited (DDUTTL). Veeraiah was president of DDUTTL between 2021 and 2023, when the alleged scam occurred. P6