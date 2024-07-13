Karnataka HC grants former CM BS Yediyurappa exemption from appearing in court

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted an exemption to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa from appearing personally before the special court on Monday in response to the summons in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed the case under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2102 and 354A of IPC.

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the interim order, requesting the presiding officer of the special court to give Yediyurappa an exemption for the day and adjourned the hearing to July 26. This was after hearing Yediyurappa’s petition, challenging the case registered against him.

Senior counsel CV Nagesh argued that the special court took cognisance of the offence and issued the summons to Yediyurappa on Monday. Despite challenging the case before the high court and questioning the chargesheet, the special court insisted on the personal presence of Yediyurappa, he argued.

A minor girl’s mother had filed a complaint at the Sadashivanagar police station against Yediyurappa alleging sexual assault on the minor girl. The case was later handed over to Criminal Investigation Department.