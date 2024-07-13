Karnataka HC warns BBMP, police chiefs of contempt case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notice to the BBMP commissioner and Bengaluru City Police commissioner, questioning why they should not be booked under the Contempt of Court Act for their scant disregard for orders passed by court to prevent unauthorised flexes, hoardings, banners and advertisements, which continue to dot the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind passed the order after taking suo motu cognisance of a news report about unauthorised hoardings, flexes and advertisements in the city, which was dealt with through public interest litigations (PILs) since 2017. “Despite the deterrent directions issued, it is evident that authorities have not cared to comply with court orders.

The pending orders which are operative and the situation reported and reflected in the news item show continued activity of placing the illegal hoarding, is the conduct of the contumacious act of respondent authorities, specifically the Commissioner of BBMP and City Police Commissioner.

In the facts and circumstances of the case and present suo motu cognisance of the news report, we are inclined to seek answers from the Commissioner of BBMP and City Police Commissioner as to why they should not be booked for contempt. Therefore, notice should include both the commissioners to explain to the court as to why proceedings under the Contempt of Court Act should not be initiated against them,” the court noted.

Issuing notice to the chief secretary, seeking a response on the issue, the court observed that contents of the news item depict a very sorry state of affairs, especially in light of various orders passed in PILs, including the order dated January 18, 2024.

The court further said that from the news item, two things are definitely suggested. First, the illegal activity of installing hoardings on streets continues unchecked, which amounts to brazen disregard for the order passed by court. It could hardly be said that the authorities are not aware of the orders of the court. Second, scant disregard for implementation of the court order.