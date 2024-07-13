Top cop’s office adopts zero-waste initiative in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police, in collaboration with BBMP and Swachha Belaku, on Friday inaugurated the ‘Zero Waste Office’ initiative at the police commissioner’s office on Infantry Road. As the first of its kind by any government institution in Karnataka, this initiative aims to raise awareness about zero waste management by eliminating plastic use within the office premises and ensuring proper segregation and disposal of dry and green waste.

“This significant step underscores our commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility,” said City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, after inaugurating the initiative.

All kinds of single-use plastics have been banned in the commissioner’s office from Friday. Dry, wet and other types of waste are being segregated. Dry waste like plastic, cardboard, thermocol, and medical waste like sanitary pads will be segregated. Wet waste and leaves will be composted, and the compost used for plants and trees inside the compound. Dry waste will be stored in the basement parking area, and wet waste behind the office. “In due course, the initiative will be extended to all other police establishments and police stations in the city. Police residential quarters will soon transition to zero-waste premises,” said an officer.