Double suicide in Bengaluru: Mother, son end lives after husband's death

BENGALURU : A 43-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son were found dead at their residence in an apartment complex within Yelahanka police station limits, on Friday. Investigations revealed that the mother and son ended their lives dejected by the death of her husband about three months ago to cancer.

The deceased have been identified as Ramya, a homemaker, and her son Bhargava, who was studying Class 7 at a private school.

The police said the incident came to light on Friday afternoon when Ramya’s daughter, who is studying BSc in a private college and stays in a paying guest accommodation in Sunkadakatte, came home and found her mother hanging from the ceiling and brother’s body on the bed. It is suspected that Bhargava first took the extreme step after which Ramya brought his body down and then hanged herself.

“The incident might have taken place on Wednesday and the bodies were found in a decomposed state. Before taking the hasty step, Ramya had contacted her daughter over the phone. As there was no response from her mother or brother after that, the daughter came to check on them on Friday,” the police added.

Ramya has left a note addressed to her daughter, sister and the police, in which she has stated that she was in depression due to death of her husband, who died of cancer three months ago, and hence she was taking the extreme step.

2 kids die after father feeds poisoned food

Two children died after their father gave them food laced with poison in KR Nagar, Mysuru district, on Saturday. According to the police, Manjunath (40), a resident of Cheeranahalli village, fed food laced with poison to Chaitra (16), a Class 10 student, and Shreyas (12), a Class 6 student, at his farm at 5.30 pm on Friday. Manjunath also consumed the same food to end his life. Villagers rushed them to the hospital, but Shreyas and Chitra failed to respond to treatment and died. Manjunath is in a critical condition. Manjunath’s wife Sumitra had committed suicide two months ago and he was depressed.