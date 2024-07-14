Farmers protest against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for allegedly discarding petitions

MYSURU : BJP leader CS Niranjan Kumar has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of showing “disrespect” to farmers by “discarding” their petitions given to him at a function in Chamarajanagar on July 10.

A large number of farmers staged a protest on Saturday against the alleged action of Siddaramaiah and “dumping” their petitions near the function venue.

He told reporters that farmers from across the district met Siddaramaiah during his visit to Chamarajanagar and gave petitions on their grievances and demands. However, the petitions were later found “discarded” near the venue.

The protesting farmers took Chamarajanagar District in-charge Minister K Venkatesh to task for allegedly insulting them by “discarding” their petitions.