Former minister Sait reveals MUDA irregularities involve all parties

BENGALURU : KPCC working president and former minister Tanvir Sait said here on Saturday, "The names of people from all parties have been heard or comes to the fore in the MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) irregularities, but I cannot take their names. I have been a member of the authority for the last 15 years." Sait, an MLA from Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru, refused to react further, saying he is part of the Authority, and cannot speak as probe is going on.

He claimed MUDA wrote 12 letters on irregularities to higher authorities since the previous BJP government was in power.

After taking part in the programme 'Your CM with workers', along with CM Siddaramaiah, he said, "It is difficult for the public to get their work done at government offices which was why Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar initiated this outreach programme to address issues concerning party workers. It helps workers meet the CM, DCM and ministers."

He said Shivakumar too held a similar programme on July 6 and received 750 grievances. For Saturday, over 630 workers had registered, of which the CM addressed 250 complaints and gave the rest to his office to be looked into, he said.

The CM has asked five KPCC working presidents to draw up a list of probables to be appointed to boards and corporations, he said.