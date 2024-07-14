Karnataka: Assembly Speaker Khader highlights importance of educational visits to ISRO

BENGALURU : Advocating experiential learning through visits to institutions such as Indian Space for Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Assembly Speaker UT Khader emphasised the importance of guiding the younger generation in today’s fast-paced consumerist era.

He was speaking at the International School Leaders’ Summit (ISLS) by Alliance University, held from July 12-14. The annual event brings together leaders, professionals and global experts in education to tackle contemporary challenges in education through innovative solutions.

Central to the theme ‘Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’, ISLS featured a series of sessions and panel discussions covering a broad spectrum of topics, including the implementation of NEP and NCF, emotional intelligence and entrepreneurship.

Educationist and edupreneur Aisshwarya DKS Hegde highlighted the transformative potential of AI in prompting students to pose fundamental questions and grasp larger phenomena ethically.

Founder and Chairman of CED Foundation Dr Priyadarshi Nayak underscored the significance of Quantum Science and Technology alongside AI. He elaborated on the Accelerating Learning for All (ALFA) pedagogy and stressed on the criticality of continuous teacher skill development. Pro-Chancellor Abhay G Chebbi emphasised the cultivation of higher-order thinking skills and critical thinking through the integration of AI in educational processes. He advocated for a backward integration approach and outlined how technologies like AI can facilitate this process.