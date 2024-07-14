Karnataka: Experts call for abolishing NEET, advocate state-level entrance exams

BENGALURU : Karnataka state committee for All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) on Saturday conducted a ‘Convention against Mega Fraud in NEET examination’ to discuss and address the fairness, accessibility, and integrity of competitive exams. Experts from the industry opined that NEET examinations should not be central and be left to states. They added that every state should be allowed to conduct their own entrance exams.

Former Advocate General of Karnataka, professor Ravivermakumar said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is a non-professional body that conducts the exams. “Handpicked by the government to conduct important national entrances, NTA is given absolute power. The agency is a gold mine for corruption,” he added.

The professor said, “Under the pretence of the slogan ‘One Nation, One Test’, there is a monolithic judiciary headed by the government. NEET should be abolished. A total of 1,50,171 students from the state appeared for the entrance, and 89,088 cleared it. Around the country, over 24 lakh students appeared for NEET-UG 2024.”

Jawahar Nesan, Member of the High Power Committee to NEET and former VC, JSS Technological University, Mysuru, highlighted the increased suicide rates among students due to the pressure of NEET examination. He said, “Have we seen any exam in the world that has attracted so many suicides? Coaching centres are just minting money. NEET has become a proof of commercialized medical education by enforcing private coaching.”

The panel also recommended that only meritorious students should be eligible for NEET seats. Many are deprived of the chance due to management quotas. Experts also want the government at the state and central levels to focus on improving the quality of medical education rather than just increasing the number of colleges.