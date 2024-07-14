Karnataka's SCP-TSP funds legally directed to Shakti Scheme, says official

BELAGAVI : “The government has implemented the Shakti Yojane and other guarantee schemes to bring the women to the mainstream and strengthen them financially. The Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) funds have been utilised for these schemes under Section 7C,” revealed the president of the Karnataka Scheduled Caste and Tribal Development Corporation, Pallavi G.

She told media persons here on Saturday, “STP-TSP are the best programmes in the country to deliver justice to ground-level communities. It was introduced by Siddaramaih in his previous term as chief minister. He also allocated more funds for the welfare of SC/ST communities by legalising these programmes under Sections 7C and 7D. Section 7C mentions that the fund can be utilised more efficiently for good work. That is the reason it has been utilised for Shakti and other schemes to bring women into the mainstream.” She said, “But some organisations are pressuring the government to use SCP/TSP funds only for the welfare of SC/ST communities. I have discussed it with the CM.”

On the Rs 94-crore scam at the Valmiki Corporation, she said, “No one can be bigger than law. The government has formed a SIT and the investigation has started.”

She said the state has 10.9 lakh people belonging to nomadic tribes as per the 2011 census who reside in forest areas. They are not aware of government programmes. Siddaramaiah had started an ‘Alemari Kosha’ in 2019, which has been converted into a corporation.