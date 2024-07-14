Man chased, hacked to death on NH-75: Second such incident in a month

BENGALURU : A 24-year-old man was chased and hacked to death on the Bengaluru-Kolar National Highway-75 on the outskirts of the city, around 11.30 pm on Friday.

Police are looking at road rage as a possible reason behind the murder apart from any personal motive.

This is the second murder in the last one month where victims are chased and hacked to death in the same vicinity.

The victim, identified as Bhargav, is a resident of Kolar, and was working with a firm engaged in vehicle seizure.

He was going in an SUV when he was accosted at Mylapura Gate between Ramasandra-Gangapura village by the assailants in another four wheeler.

Police said Bhargav noticed the four-wheeler following him from Kolar. Sensing danger, he started speeding but the vehicle overtook him and stopped suddenly.

He could not stop his SUV and rammed into the vehicle of the accused.

Bhargav immediately came out of his SUV and started to run but the accused gave chase and hacked him to death.

The Nandagudi police have registered a case of murder.

On June 16, 27-year-old Naveen Naik of Gangapura village was killed in a similar manner.