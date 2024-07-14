Monsoon session set to be stormy: Calls for constructive debates amid political tensions

The general perception about the legislature sessions is that they have become platforms for elected representatives, cutting across party lines, to disparage each other rather than devote adequate time for constructive debates. That observation is not entirely misplaced, given what we have witnessed during the sessions in the recent past.

The monsoon session of the state legislature, starting on Monday, will be no exception if the state government fails to take the opposition into confidence to ensure smooth conduct of the proceedings and get the important bills passed after detailed debates. The opposition too has to realise the need for constructive debates, besides holding those in power accountable for any wrongdoing.

However, given the charged political atmosphere in the state, the nine-day session is likely to be acrimonious. In the first session after the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JDS combine is waiting to pounce on the state government over many issues, especially the allegations over large-scale irregularities in the ST Corporation, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), and diversion of the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) funds for the guarantee schemes.

In the MUDA case, the BJP has hit the streets demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation and have demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allotment of sites to the CM’s wife. The BJP sees it as a potent issue to corner the CM and the government. The CM and Congress are on the backfoot. The BJP-JDS’ no-holds-barred attack on the CM is likely to continue in the Assembly and Council.

Besides MUDA, the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation Limited scam has caused a major embarrassment to Congress and its government. Its senior leaders are accused of misappropriating funds meant for taking up welfare programmes for Scheduled Tribes. Former minister and MLA B Nagendra has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while the CBI is also probing the case.

The brazenness with which the ST Corporation’s funds were diverted raised concerns over financial management in state PSUs, Boards, Corporations, and local bodies. Besides fixing the blame and getting to the bottom of the scam, members in both Houses must also discuss measures to bring transparency in financial management in the government, and putting in place systems for prudent management of tax-payers’ money.

While healthy arguments or even heated exchanges are acceptable, politics should not derail the process of lawmaking. The government has a greater role in that regard. Nearly 20 bills, including the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, are likely to be tabled, and it must ensure a thorough debate on them. The bills will have far-reaching implications.