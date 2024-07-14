Spike in burglaries trigger demand for bank lockers in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Demand for bank lockers has shot up in Mangaluru and surrounding areas in the last few days with the trend being attributed to back to back house burglary and theft cases in the region.

Sources said that apart from opening new lockers and enquiries, the operation of the existing lockers by the customers has also increased. As a result, some of the city bank branches have run out of the facility and are directing customers to their neighbouring branches.

The trend is more visible in nationalised and co-operative banks which comparatively charge less rent for safe deposit lockers when compared to private banks. An employee of a nationalised bank at Gandhi Nagar in the city said a majority of the customers visiting their branch seeking locker facility are elderly persons or employed couples who mostly live in independent houses.

“Now everyday we are getting 2-3 enquiries compared to 1 or 2 in a week about a week ago. The trend started after the shocking dacoity in the city,” said the staff of another bank referring to the notorious 'chaddi' gang assaulting and looting an elderly couple living in an independent house.

Sources said there is a high demand for medium and large lockers compared to small ones as people also keep silver articles used in religious rituals apart from gold ornaments, cash, important documents and other valuables. In normal times, the locker operations will be high only during the festival and wedding season between August and March.

Gopalakrishna Bhat K, CEO, SCDCC Bank, admitted that the opening of new lockers and operations has increased in the last few days in their branches with people rushing to keep gold and other valuables. He said some of their branches where the facility is fully occupied are sending customers to Kodialbail branch located in the bank's head office. He said about 99 percent of lockers in their 113 branches, especially in urban areas, will be full all the time as the rent is low compared to other banks.

Nationalised banks charge an annual rent of anywhere between 1,500 to 7,500 for a safe deposit locker depending on the size with an initial deposit ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 which is refundable while surrendering the locker.