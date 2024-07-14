Three held for hunting deer in Karnataka's Kalghatgi

DHARWAD : Forest officers in Kalghatgi range arrested three people in the act of transporting deer meat. Sources said that the accused are farmers and they hunted the deer with the help of dogs. Officers are in search of a few more people. Based on rumours, forest officials held a surprise inspection and as they checked the vehicles, they found the meat.

Speaking to TNIE Arunkumar Astagi range forest officer said teams were formed to keep vigil and on Friday a raid was conducted at Kandli village forest belt. Officials also seized deer legs and pelt.

“We are in search of a few more culprits involved in the act. Three others are at large. The accused said they were carrying the meat to their relatives’ houses and the deer was hunted with the help of the dogs,” he added.