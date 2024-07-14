Union Minister Joshi accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of ignoring farmer's pleas

DHARWAD : Union Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi came down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that the chief minister throws applications submitted by farmers into dustbins, instead of attending to them.

This is a dangerous development and also a testimony to CM Siddaramaiah's real attitude, the union minister added.

"The chief minister committed this horrendous act when he was at Chamarajanagar for a felicitation ceremony.

Congress leaders are least bothered about farmers. They are paying a price for it and it can be witnessed in the party's decline across the country," he commented in Hubballi.

IREDA posts good growth

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has recorded good growth in the first quarter of the current financial year reaching Rs 1,510.70 crore, which is a 30 per cent rise in net profit, the union minister added.