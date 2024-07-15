Former CEO of Karnataka State Board of Wakf booked for misusing Rs 4 crore

BENGALURU: From The High Grounds police have registered a case against the former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Karnataka State Board of Wakf for alleged misappropriation of over Rs 4 crore.

The chief accountant of the Board, Mir Ahmed Abbas, filed a complaint against former CEO Zulfiqurulla, based on which the police registered an FIR on July 6. It is alleged that the state government had acquired a piece of land belonging to the Wakf Board and had paid Rs 2.29 crore.

Besides, the board had received Rs 1.79 crore from the endowments department. On November 26, 2016, Rs 4,00,45,465 in the board’s bank account with the Benson Town branch of Indian Bank was transferred to the Chintamani branch of Vijaya Bank, to open a fixed deposit in the name of the CEO, Karnataka State Board of Wakf. This was initiated by Zulfiqurulla without bringing it to the notice of the board, which led to a loss of Rs 8.03 crore, the complainant alleged.

It was resolved to initiate criminal proceedings against Zulfiqurulla in a meeting on March 31, 2022 and he was issued a notice. He, however, did not give a satisfactory reply. The matter was taken up with the secretary of the minority welfare department, who directed the board to file a complaint against Zulfiqurulla on June 12, 2024, following which the complaint was filed.