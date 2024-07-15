Residents protest against proposed corridor project on Kanakapura Road in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Dressed in Yakshagana costumes, residents of apartment complexes along Kanakapura Road staged a protest on Sunday against the proposed development of the road into a high-density corridor.

Under the banner of Kanakapura Road Apartments Movement of Change (KARAMoC), more than 100 protestors, including children and senior citizens, from over 10 apartments presented a theatrical display, including an impersonation of Mahatma Gandhi, to register their opposition to the project.

Residents are opposing the BBMP’s plan to reduce the width of Kanakapura Road to build large parking spaces for car showrooms and other commercial establishments.

“The authorities want to facilitate commercial establishments by decreasing the width of the already congested road. Vehicle movement is very high here and this plan comes despite the government already declaring the road as a no-tolerance stretch with zero parking,” said Aleem, head of Changemakers of Kanakapura.

Resident associations have demanded that three uniform lanes be allowed for vehicle movement and a minimum of 2-2.5m width should be maintained for footpaths. Citizens are concerned over the safety of walkers with bikers riding on footpaths and demanded that the government install bollards to prevent this.

“We have sent multiple requests for meetings with the BBMP traffic engineering cell and the engineers in-charge. However, we are yet to receive any response. They are continuing to build one lane of parking space for commercial establishments, which is unacceptable,” said Aleem.