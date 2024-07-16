AI-enabled cameras at Vidhana Soudha mark attendance of legislators on Day 1

BENGALURU: For the first time, the recording of the attendance of legislators in the Assembly has been given an AI touch. Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras have been installed at all three doors through which MLAs enter the House. All these cameras and another one installed outside the House record the faces of MLAs and give real-time data on how many minutes or hours MLAs were inside the House.

Speaker UT Khader had earlier announced that MLAs who sit inside the House for longer hours would get an award. On Day One of the Monsoon session on Monday, MLAs were seen queuing up to record their face for these cameras. The cameras inside and outside the House also record how many times MLAs entered and exited the House and how many hours they sat inside. Many interior works have been carried out and a new main door, carved out of rosewood, has been installed at the west side entrance of the Soudha.

Expressing appreciation for the works, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the west side entrance of Vidhana Soudha is from where most MLAs and ministers enter. The earlier metal gates of this entrance have been replaced with the rosewood door. The Preamble of the Constitution has been carved next to the entrance. “Putting up the Preamble is apt. All of us are lawmakers and take oath in the name of the Constitution,’’ the CM said.

There have been some renovations and changes in the interiors, including a thick green carpet for the corridor and glass panes that cover open spaces. Clocks hanging inside the House and at the entrances have been made in the shape of Gandaberunda, which is the state’s emblem. Khader said, “Vidhana Soudha is known globally and many people from across the country and world visit us. We are planning minor makeovers in phases.”