Air India Express to start new flight between Mangaluru - Abu Dhabi from July 22

MANGALURU: Mangaluru International Airport is set for a mid-summer schedule increase in flights in the international sector, making connectivity with the Middle East more convenient for people of the region.

Air India Express added a weekly flight to Jeddah at the start of the summer schedule on April 3. From July 22, the airline will increase the frequency of its flights to Abu Dhabi to daily from the current four per week.

The frequency augmentation to daily will start from July 22 with the introduction of flight IX 819 which will depart for Abu Dhabi at 8:15 pm. The pairing incoming flight IX 820 will arrive at 5:20 am.