In the house of Karnataka

‘Appreciate Dravid for T20 WC win’

BJP leader and Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar urged Assembly Speaker UT Khader to pass a resolution appreciating cricketer and former head coach of the Indian cricket men’s team Rahul Dravid. “The Indian cricket team, which won the recent T20 World Cup, was coached by Dravid. He is from Karnataka, and we should show our appreciation,” Suresh Kumar said, to which Khader replied positively.

Speaker takes classes

When the Assembly was paying condolences to several departed dignitaries, a few MLAs were talking among themselves, and some even went to the ministers with their files. An annoyed Speaker UT Khader lectured them to keep quiet and remain seated. “When the House is paying condolences to the departed, at least maintain silence,” the Speaker said. The House paid condolences to 14 people, including senior politician and former MP V Srinivas Prasad, former MLA K Vasanth Bangera, former minister Nagamma Keshavamurthy, writer Kamala Hampana, actor-director Dwarakish, and actor-presenter Aparna Vastarey.

JDS gets new floor leader

Chikkanayakanahalli MLA CB Suersh Babu is the new JDS floor leader in the Assembly. The post fell vacant after JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy was elected as MP in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Female foeticide: Law to be strengthened

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the State Government will strengthen the laws to ensure that doctors and quacks involved in female foeticide do not get bail easily. He said they will hold talks with the police department to ensure that cases are registered under the PCPDT Act (Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act).

Nod for inter-district, zone transfer of cops

The State Government on Monday issued an order permitting inter-district and inter-zonal transfer of police personnel up to the rank of Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs) from the ‘D’ group employees. Those who have served for over seven years (three years for ex-servicemen) are eligible provided they forgo their seniority, according to the new guidelines. The decision was taken following a proposal of Director General and Inspector General of Police who was tasked with laying down the guidelines according to the Karnataka State Police Department (Transfer) (Special) Rules, 2022.