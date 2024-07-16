Karnataka cabinet okays 10.5% pay hike to make it 27.5%

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Monday decided to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with effect from August 1. The commission headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao had recommended a 27.5% increase in the basic pay of employees.

The previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai approved a 17% hike as interim relief. The Siddaramaiah government will now further hike by 10.5% to take it to 27% as recommended by the commission.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Congress promised to implement the commission’s recommendations. With this, the government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 8,000 crore annually.

“We are happy with the government’s decision as employees are eligible for benefits from August 1, 2022. But the salary revision is effective from August 1, 2024. We expected it to be from April 1, 2024, and employees will miss four months’ arrears. However, we are unhappy with the cabinet for not taking decisions on switching back to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) from the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and the health benefits recommended by the commission. Our fight for these benefits will continue,” state government employees’ president CS Shadakshari said.

Local employment bill

According to sources, the cabinet approved the Employment of Local Candidates’ Bill to ensure jobs for local youth in the private sector as per the recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi panel. The panel had recommended a quota for Kannadigas.

Cabinet decisions