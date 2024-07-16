Karnataka cabinet okays 10.5% pay hike to make it 27.5%

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Monday decided to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with effect from August 1. The commission headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao had recommended a 27.5% increase in the basic pay of employees.
The previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai approved a 17% hike as interim relief. The Siddaramaiah government will now further hike by 10.5% to take it to 27% as recommended by the commission.
In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Congress promised to implement the commission’s recommendations. With this, the government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 8,000 crore annually.
“We are happy with the government’s decision as employees are eligible for benefits from August 1, 2022. But the salary revision is effective from August 1, 2024. We expected it to be from April 1, 2024, and employees will miss four months’ arrears. However, we are unhappy with the cabinet for not taking decisions on switching back to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) from the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and the health benefits recommended by the commission. Our fight for these benefits will continue,” state government employees’ president CS Shadakshari said.
Local employment bill
According to sources, the cabinet approved the Employment of Local Candidates’ Bill to ensure jobs for local youth in the private sector as per the recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi panel. The panel had recommended a quota for Kannadigas.
Cabinet decisions
The Karnataka Cabinet decided to implement the following projects
The cabinet resolved to leave it to the CM’s discretion to appoint either Shalini Rajneesh or LK Atheik as the new chief secretary. Rajneesh Goel will retire as chief secretary in July.
To table the 37th Cumulative Annual Report of the Karnataka Lokayukta for 2022-23 during the session.
Approval for the Karnataka Goods and Services (Amendment) Bill.
Digital mammography machines in 10 district hospitals.
Colposcopy equipment to four district hospitals for Rs 10 crore.
Reject the central investigation agency’s request for sanction to prosecute police officers in connection with the riot between police personnel, lawyers and media persons on City Civil Court premises.
Allow Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) to develop layouts at Hoskote, Nandagudi, Gangapura, Kola Channenahalli, Marasandahalli, and Guddadchennenahalli villages in Bengaluru Rural, and in Kolar, Narasapur and Chakrasahalli on 50:50 basis by BMRDA and at 60:40 basis by the urban development authority on 111 acres and 17 guntas of land at an estimated cost of
Rs 282.16 crore. Approval for KHB to implement housing projects at Kundana, Tailagere and Devanahalli.
Approval for a Rs 299-crore project to fill 62 tanks with water from Ettinahole project, in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district.
Approval for a Rs 302-crore grant to fill 45 tanks with water in Madhugiri taluk.