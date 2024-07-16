Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar flags off white-topping work

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday launched the white-topping works for 19.67 km of roads in Chamarajpet, Gandhinagar, Malleshwaram and Mahalakshmipura assembly constituencies for Rs 200 crore.

After performing the ground-breaking ceremony (bhoomi puja), he said this work is part of the white-topping of 157 km of city roads being undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore.

The minister told reporters that the project was taken up under the Brand Bengaluru initiative to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. The DCM also stated that the roads will last at least 25 years. “We are going to build 157 km of white-topped roads at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore that will be permanent and free from potholes,” he said.