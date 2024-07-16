Karnataka: Man held for duping MBBS aspirants

BELAGAVI: Belagavi police have arrested a man for allegedly collecting Rs 1.08 crore from students, who had appeared for NEET, promising them MBBS seats in well-known medical colleges. The police have recovered Rs 12 lakh cash, 15 computers, one laptop and five mobile phones from him. The accused has been identified as Aragonda Arvind alias Arun Kumar from Telangana.

A police team from Belagavi arrested Arun Kumar in Mumbai and produced him before a local court on Monday. The court remanded him in judicial custody. DCP Rohan Jagdish told reporters that the police team tracked Arun Kumar’s movements by monitoring his driver’s cellphone and nabbed him from Mumbai.

He said that a cheating case was filed against Arun Kumar at the Market police station in Belagavi last November. Investigations revealed that Arun Kumar targeted students, who scored lower marks in NEET and made them and their parents believe that he would get them MBBS seats and took money from them. In Belagavi alone, he collected Rs 1.08 crore.

Seven cases have been registered against Arun kumar at Panjagutta police station and four at Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad, one case each in Ashok Nagar and RT Nagar police stations in Bengaluru, and one case in Bhopal.