Karnataka medical education minister slams Centre over NEET, says students being punished

BENGALURU: Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil on Monday said lakhs of students are facing hardships owing to the Centre’s bungling in holding NEET. Responding to Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza, Patil accused the Centre of initially trying to cover up irregularities. It later admitted irregularities and FIRs have been registered in many states, he said.

“The NEET is being conducted by the Centre after passing the bill in both houses of the parliament and even the Supreme Court upheld it. So only the parliament can bring amendments,” he said.

AIIMS: ‘Centre meting out step-motherly treatment’

Patil said the Centre was meting out step-motherly treatment to Karnataka despite the State Government’s readiness to provide all the necessary infrastructure for AIIMS in Raichur. “All the states in the country are getting AIIMS except Karnataka and Kerala,” he said.