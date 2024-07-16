Karnataka: Stormy start to monsoon session

BENGALURU: As the monsoon session of the legislature commenced on Monday, the Opposition BJP and the Congress exchanged heated arguments over the alleged multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Ltd (KMVSTDCL). Senior BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka termed the suicide of the corporation’s accounts superintendent P Chandrashekaran, as a “Congress government-sponsored murder”.

In a blistering attack on the Congress State Government, Ashoka alleged that the scam involving officials, middlemen, and hawala operators was a preplanned one, with former minister B Nagendra and the corporation’s chairperson Basanagouda Daddal being the key accused. “Poor Nagendra might have pocketed 20% of the money, and the rest has gone somewhere else. He admitted before the Directorate of Enforcement that the money has been spent on the Lok Sabha polls,” Ashoka said.

CM Siddaramaiah, however, took strong exception. “Wrong messages should not reach people. Neither Nagendra nor anyone else had admitted this... ED had mentioned it in its remand application submitted to the court. It is not a Rs 187 crore scam, as Rs 89.67 crore was transferred illegally to the corporation’s account in UBI Bank’s MG Road branch,” he said. The BJP MLAs in unison raised their voices, saying Siddaramaiah had admitted to the scam. They mocked the LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as the corporation’s money was being transferred illegally to the benami accounts ‘khata-khat’. During the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said if his party came to power women from the weaker section will ‘Khata-Khat’ (quickly) get Rs 8,500 per month.