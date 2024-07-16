Karnataka: Stormy start to monsoon session

BENGALURU: As the monsoon session of the legislature commenced on Monday, the Opposition BJP and the Congress exchanged heated arguments over the alleged multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Ltd (KMVSTDCL). Senior BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka termed the suicide of the corporation’s accounts superintendent P Chandrashekaran, as a “Congress government-sponsored murder”.
In a blistering attack on the Congress State Government, Ashoka alleged that the scam involving officials, middlemen, and hawala operators was a preplanned one, with former minister B Nagendra and the corporation’s chairperson Basanagouda Daddal being the key accused. “Poor Nagendra might have pocketed 20% of the money, and the rest has gone somewhere else. He admitted before the Directorate of Enforcement that the money has been spent on the Lok Sabha polls,” Ashoka said.
CM Siddaramaiah, however, took strong exception. “Wrong messages should not reach people. Neither Nagendra nor anyone else had admitted this... ED had mentioned it in its remand application submitted to the court. It is not a Rs 187 crore scam, as Rs 89.67 crore was transferred illegally to the corporation’s account in UBI Bank’s MG Road branch,” he said. The BJP MLAs in unison raised their voices, saying Siddaramaiah had admitted to the scam. They mocked the LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as the corporation’s money was being transferred illegally to the benami accounts ‘khata-khat’. During the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said if his party came to power women from the weaker section will ‘Khata-Khat’ (quickly) get Rs 8,500 per month.
Siddaramaiah clarified that he is not defending any person, as he is ready to give full details in his reply later.
Ashoka said ED intervened because hawala players were involved in the transaction of money from one state to another. He alleged that the State Government took the life of Chandrashekaran and sent a message that an honest officer like him should either end his life or resign. Ashoka said Siddaramaiah’s image as a good finance minister in the past has taken a beating as he is helpless this time. Ashoka alleged that corporation MD JG Padmanabha and Nekkunti Nagaraj, said to be a close aide of Nagendra, had executed the scam at the behest of the former minister and Daddal. “There is enough evidence, including telephonic conversation. But the government, including DyCM DK Shivakumar, is not ready to accept it,” Ashoka said. Shivakumar intervened and said he was convinced that Nagendra was not a party to the case, but resigned from his post voluntarily.
Ashoka also took the Finance Department to task as to why it didn’t keep a tab on the alleged illegal transaction despite there being a scope for it. “In an order issued on January 30, 2017, the Finance Department can keep a vigil on non-treasury transactions of boards and corporations,” he said.
He alleged that there are instances of IAS officers misusing the government’s money by transferring it to private and cooperative banks to help sugar factories get a cut of 5–10%.
CM Siddaramaiah said that there is no need to refer the scam to the CBI for a probe as the SIT set up by his government has completed three-fourths of the investigation. “We are still ready to discuss the issue so that the people of the state do not get the wrong message,” he said. Vijayapura City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, however, insisted on a CBI probe. The CM asked why the BJP did not refer the case involving its MLC DS Veeraiah to the central agency. “There is no need for adjustment politics. Both parties should come clean... give it to the CBI,” Yatnal said.
“How true are the allegations of the opposition parties? How many lies? We will bring it to light in this House. It is not in my nature to sit quietly, afraid of politically malicious criticism,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on ‘X’.
BJP MLCs rush into well of House
The Council session began on the opening day of Monday in the afternoon with members of the opposition -- BJP, JDS, who are allies -- rushing into the well of the House seeking permission to speak on irregularities of funds in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited. The newly appointed Opposition leader in the Council, CT Ravi, and senior BJP leader Ravi Kumar raised the issue of crores of rupees missing from the corporation. They said the funds are meant for the development of poor Scheduled Tribe community members. The funds were diverted in big tranches and deposited into 700 accounts, using former minister B Nagendra.
“Who are the people who received the money in Telangana and how was it siphoned off systematically,” BJP leaders asked, and sought answers from the government.