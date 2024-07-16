Karnataka to launch India’s first GCC policy soon

BENGALURU: Karnataka will soon be launching the country’s first Global Capability Centres (GCC) policy aiming at hosting more than 15% (330) of world’s top Forbes 2000 enterprises by 2030. This will help create over one million jobs in different sectors, according to Karnataka’s GCC Landscape Report.

The report was released here on Monday by Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT-BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Department of Science and Technology, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and ANSEs, an advisory firm that works with GCCs.

GCC leaders and industry veterans, who participated in the event, held discussions on strategies to solidify and elevate the state’s role as a premier destination for GCCs.

The report stated that there are about 5.70 lakh professionals employed in GCCs and Bengaluru holds a 39% market share in India.

Karnataka houses 570 GCCs with a 2x enterprise-ready talent compared to other states. The IT-capital, with its skilled professionals, advanced technological infrastructure and vibrant business ecosystem, wants to promote GCCs, the report said.