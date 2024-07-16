Karnataka to launch India’s first GCC policy soon

BENGALURU: Karnataka will soon be launching the country’s first Global Capability Centres (GCC) policy aiming at hosting more than 15% (330) of world’s top Forbes 2000 enterprises by 2030. This will help create over one million jobs in different sectors, according to Karnataka’s GCC Landscape Report.
The report was released here on Monday by Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT-BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Department of Science and Technology, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and ANSEs, an advisory firm that works with GCCs.
GCC leaders and industry veterans, who participated in the event, held discussions on strategies to solidify and elevate the state’s role as a premier destination for GCCs.
The report stated that there are about 5.70 lakh professionals employed in GCCs and Bengaluru holds a 39% market share in India.
Karnataka houses 570 GCCs with a 2x enterprise-ready talent compared to other states. The IT-capital, with its skilled professionals, advanced technological infrastructure and vibrant business ecosystem, wants to promote GCCs, the report said.
‘Aiming to establish resilient biz ecosystem for GCCs’
After releasing the report, Kharge said, “Karnataka has been the leading force in India’s digital revolution with GCCs serving as a key driver for the state’s growth trajectory. We are implementing strategic interventions and facilitators to establish a resilient business and operational ecosystem for GCCs. We are coming up with the first GCC Policy in India to support the GCCs looking to start operations in Karnataka.”
With measures such as incentives, regulations, and new policies supporting GCCs, the state will attract the next wave of enterprises not just in Bengaluru, but also in emerging tech clusters such as Mysuru, Hubballi and Mangaluru, the minister said.
With an existing ecosystem, Karnataka is banking on high transformative technological investments, significant foreign direct investment (FDI), and a robust future vision to become the driving force for India’s growth in the global GCC landscape.