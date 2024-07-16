Monsoon vigorous over Karnataka

BENGALURU: Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Karnataka, especially the coast districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, and the hilly district of Kodagu, bringing life to a standstill.

IMD reiterated its red alert for the south interior and coastal parts of the state on July 16.

District administrations of Udupi, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada have declared a holiday for schools and colleges for June 16. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the Arabian Sea.

In Udupi district’s Doddanagudde village, the wall of a kitchen at a government higher primary school collapsed. According to the rain monitoring cell at the DC’s office, Karkala taluk received 89.1mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am on Monday. While Udupi district saw 82.4mm of rain, Hebri received 83mm of rain. As many as 17 houses were partially damaged across Udupi district.

In the neighbouring Dakshina Kannada, 10 houses were damaged owing to heavy rain. As many as 112 electric poles and 5.6 km of electricity supply lines were also damaged. Moodbidri taluk received 87.3 mm of rainfall while Mangaluru taluk got 59.8 mm of rain.

In Uttara Kannada, landslides were reported from Honnavar where a huge block of laterite stone caved in at Karva Cross and Kelaginoor NH 69 Honnavar-Bengaluru Road. Vehicular movement on the stretch came to a standstill for a while.

In Kodagu, the Cauvery river was flowing above the danger mark in several spots. Nearly 20,000 cusecs of water are being let out into the river from Harangi Reservoir. The inflow is 17,810 cusecs. Hundreds of electric poles have been damaged.

A cow was electrocuted at Somwarpet limits after it came in contact with an 11 kv damaged power line. Traffic became almost impossible at the Madikeri-Bhagamandal Road, due to fallen trees.