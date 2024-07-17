1.5 tmcft water flowing to Tamil Nadu daily from Cauvery dam, says DK Shivakumar; TN flays Karnataka

BENGALURU: On a day the Tamil Nadu government convened an all-party meeting to discuss its next move on the Cauvery river water sharing issue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, informed the Assembly on Tuesday that 1.5 tmcft is flowing to Tamil Nadu every day from Cauvery basin dams in Karnataka.

According to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), 40 tmcft of water has to go to Biligundlu (in Tamil Nadu) by the month-end, and so far, 6 tmcft of water has reached the neighbouring state, Shivakumar, who is also the president of Karnataka Congress, elaborated.

In the meantime, the meeting of the legislative party leaders in the Tamil Nadu Assembly decided to approach the Supreme Court, if necessary, to get Cauvery water to the state from Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin vowed to take all necessary steps to protect the interests of the farmers of his state.