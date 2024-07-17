6 tmcft of Cauvery water gone to Tamil Nadu so far, says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, informed the Assembly on Tuesday that 1.5 tmcft of water is flowing to Tamil Nadu daily from the Cauvery basin in Karnataka. According to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), 40 tmcft of water has to go to Biligundlu (in Tamil Nadu) and so far, 6 tmcft of water has gone, Shivakumar elaborated. “As per the CWRC, Karnataka has to release 40 tmcft of water. With good rains in the coming days, we hope to send 40 tmcft to Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Explaining further, the DyCM said the inflow into Harangi reservoir is 12,827 cusecs, Hemavathi is 14,027 cusecs, KRS 25,933 cusecs, and Kabini 28,840 cusecs, and the total inflow is 56,626 cusecs.

“As per our records at Biligundlu, 6 tcmft has been released to Tamil Nadu. The daily flow to Tamil Nadu has reached 1.5 tcmft. With good rains, it won’t be an issue, is what I feel,” Shivakumar said.

The Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that the BJP, in the all-party meeting convened recently by CM Siddaramaiah, told not to release water to Tamil Nadu if there is no sufficient rain. “But there have been good showers now,” he said.