6 tmcft of Cauvery water gone to Tamil Nadu so far, says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, informed the Assembly on Tuesday that 1.5 tmcft of water is flowing to Tamil Nadu daily from the Cauvery basin in Karnataka. According to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), 40 tmcft of water has to go to Biligundlu (in Tamil Nadu) and so far, 6 tmcft of water has gone, Shivakumar elaborated. “As per the CWRC, Karnataka has to release 40 tmcft of water. With good rains in the coming days, we hope to send 40 tmcft to Tamil Nadu,” he added.
Explaining further, the DyCM said the inflow into Harangi reservoir is 12,827 cusecs, Hemavathi is 14,027 cusecs, KRS 25,933 cusecs, and Kabini 28,840 cusecs, and the total inflow is 56,626 cusecs.
“As per our records at Biligundlu, 6 tcmft has been released to Tamil Nadu. The daily flow to Tamil Nadu has reached 1.5 tcmft. With good rains, it won’t be an issue, is what I feel,” Shivakumar said.
The Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that the BJP, in the all-party meeting convened recently by CM Siddaramaiah, told not to release water to Tamil Nadu if there is no sufficient rain. “But there have been good showers now,” he said.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that the State Government has so far spent Rs 25,000 crore on the Yettinahole project. “I am concerned if the water will reach Tumakuru district as desired, as siphoning off of water along the canal using pump sets is a real threat,” he said. He was replying to MLA Jagadish Gudaganti, who raised the issue of water from the Thungala-Savalagi lift irrigation project not reaching tail-end farmers.
“We have analysed how to tackle this problem. KRS water doesn’t reach Malavalli. Gadag district doesn’t get water even 20 years after a canal was constructed. If everyone supports us, we can pass legislation to check pilferage,” he said.
Shivakumar said 90% of the water in the canals is getting siphoned off at many places. “Such things can’t be stopped by the officials. The elected representatives need to create awareness about this among farmers. Tail-end areas are not receiving water from irrigation projects in several areas as water is being siphoned off even in lift irrigation projects,” Shivakumar added.