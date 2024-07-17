BBMP, transport department, police must solve traffic issues in Bengaluru city together: G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara said parking in Bengaluru has become a menace and there is a need for a comprehensive Parking Policy in the city. “In order to get a permanent solution, we will discuss it with the BBMP and Transport department,’’ Parameshwara said.

He said, that in Bengaluru, 1,194 stretches have been identified as ‘no parking roads’, and yet, vehicles are parked on either side of the road because there is no infrastructure created for parking these vehicles. "BBMP and the transport department should coordinate with police to reduce this problem in the city,’’ he added.

He was answering Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath’s question on parking woes in Bengaluru, in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He said, “There is a need to discuss the parking-related woes. We can incorporate rules like the Corporation approving the construction of new residences only if the owner earmarks space for parking. These changes cannot be brought about by the Home Department alone,” he added.

When BJP members said penalties are not levied for wrong parking, the minister said, that in 2022, the Bangalore Traffic Police registered over 12 lakhs cases and Rs 20.84 crore penalty was collected. In 2023, the 11.30 lakhs cases were registered, and Rs 37 Crore was collected. In 2024, 5.97 lakh cases have been registered till June alone, for which Rs 5.97 crore penalty has already been collected.