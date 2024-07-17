‘Discrimination’ in grants: Karnataka DyCM to meet Bengaluru MLAs

BENGALURU: After BJP MLAs from Bengaluru created ruckus in the Assembly for facing discrimination over grants for their constituencies, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said that a special meeting with Bengaluru MLAs will be called on July 27 in Bengaluru, to discuss various issues related to Bengaluru.

Leader of Opposition and Padmanabhanagar MLA R Ashoka said that he is seeing potholes everyday. “BBMP officials say they have filled the potholes. But visit the same stretch the next day, and there will be a pothole again. The BBMP’s report is misleading,” he said. He also questioned why the BJP MLAs are not given grants. “There are 16 BJP MLAs elected from Bengaluru, none of them have got any grants. You cannot make Brand Bengaluru with just a few Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru,’’ he added.

Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy who raised the question about Brand Bengaluru, said that on one side, the government is talking about Brand Bengaluru and on the other side they are talking about Greater Bengaluru. “But when it comes to grants, constituencies represented by BJP MLAs were not given grants. Does our (BJP MLA constituencies) not come under Brand Bengaluru?’’ he questioned.