Hate speech: Karnataka special court junks plea against PM Modi

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Elected Representatives in the city on Tuesday rejected a private complaint filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged hate speech during BJP’s LS poll campaign in Rajasthan recently.

Ziaurrahaman Nomani, who claims to be a human rights activist, had moved the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court, urging it to take cognisance of the offence under Sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 503, 504 and 505(2) of the IPC or refer the matter for investigation by the local police.

The court, which had reserved its order for Tuesday, rejected the complaint stating that it is “not a fit case to refer for investigation”.

The complainant contended that Modi tried to divide the nation based on religion by stating that mangalsutras of women would be taken away and given to members of a particular community if Congress came to power. “The PM also termed the community members as intruding usurpers,” the complainant’s advocate argued.