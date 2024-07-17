Karnataka government launches new program for sustainable livelihood

BENGALURU: The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood on Tuesday launched the Karnataka Inclusive Livelihood Programme (KILP). Launching the pilot phase of the program that initially aims to cover 4,000 households with a budget of Rs 23 crore, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said the initiative is aimed at creating sustainable, gender-equitable, and climate-resilient livelihoods for extremely poor households across 20 taluks of 10 districts in the state which rank poor in Human Development Index.

It will target the most vulnerable groups, particularly women, and empower them by imparting skill training, fostering social inclusion, and promoting economic prosperity through a capability-building approach. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the programme was signed between PI Sree Vidya, Mission Director, National Livelihood Mission, and Shweta S Banerjee, country lead - India, BRAC International.