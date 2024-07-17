Scams happened in all SC/ST corporations in last 3-4 years, says Congress MLA PM Narendra Swamy

BENGALURU: Former minister and Congress MLA PM Narendra Swamy, also the SC/ST welfare committee chairman, alleged on Tuesday that scams have occurred in all boards and corporations for SC/STs over the last 3-4 years. That includes Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation, Bhovi Development Corporation and Tanda Development corporation, he said, urging CM Siddaramaiah to order a probe.

In the Assembly, he alleged that a multi-crore scam happened in the Bhovi Development Corporation in the previous BJP government and money was transferred into the bank account of former MLC Sunil Vallyalure’s son Vinay, who has moved court for bail.

“Many separate committees have resulted in the Finance Department failing to keep tabs on transactions. In the last 3-4 years, SC/STs have not been given benefits under welfare schemes,” he said.