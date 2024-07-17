Tamil Nadu should cooperate on Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, says Karnataka DyCm DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday urged Tamil Nadu to cooperate with Karnataka on the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project. It will help Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka, he said. “The water stored in the Mekedatu reservoir helps us release water in a timely manner to Tamil Nadu. There are Kannadigas, Tamilians, and Andhrites in Bengaluru, and drinking water from the project will benefit all of them. I appeal to them to cooperate on this,” he told the media.

“Rains have picked up in Karnataka from Monday and the inflow into Cauvery basin reservoirs has increased Rains have come to our rescue,” he said.

‘DONE NOTHING WRONG’

Shivakumar said the people who are working with him were tortured by central agencies in the guise of investigation. Responding to a question on the Supreme Court rejecting an application challenging the CBI case, the DyCM said the case has been handed over to the Lokayukta and it is investigating the case now. “I don’t understand why the CBI is trying to investigate something which is not in its jurisdiction. I haven’t done anything wrong,” he said.