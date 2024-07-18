Karnataka CM, DyCM meet Bengaluru city ministers, legislators to discuss projects

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday met Bengaluru legislators, ministers and top officials and discussed developmental projects related to the city.

The discussion was around Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), the construction of skydeck, the scientific disposal of solid waste, the construction of tunnel roads, the development of a high-density corridor and other big-ticket projects. Construction of roads in the buffer zone of stormwater drains too was discussed.

On the PRR project, the CM said that though tenders have been called four to five times, no one has come forward to take it up. He suggested various possibilities and opportunities to mobilise resources and said a detailed proposal should be presented before the cabinet.

Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, told the media, “Many projects have been proposed for the city. Before taking them up before the cabinet, we need to discuss them with the chief minister and ministers from Bengaluru. Suggestions were sought on Brand Bengaluru, PRR, waste management, flyovers, taxation, construction of new roads and others.”

He said these projects cannot be decided on the go and they have to be discussed with everyone. On rain in the state, he said, “It is not raining everywhere. It is happening only in some places. The water-sharing situation with Tamil Nadu is improving.” Ministers from the city, Ramalinga Reddy, KJ George, Krishna Byregowda, Byrathi Suresh and Dinesh Gundurao, were present. Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel and other senior officials too attended the meeting.