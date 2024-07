BENGALURU: A farmer from Haveri, who went to GT Mall in the city along with his wife and son on Tuesday evening to watch a movie, was denied entry. For, the security personnel at the entrance to the mall deemed the 60-year-old farmer’s attire inappropriate.

While the security personnel allowed his wife and son Nagaraj, they stopped Fakeerappa, who was wearing a white shirt, dhoti and turban. Despite pleading with the security for over an hour, he was not let in. “My father was told to wear trousers to gain entry,” Nagaraj told TNIE.

After a video of the incident went viral, members of farmers’ and Kannada organisations condemned the act of the security personnel and staged a protest in front of the mall on Wednesday.

‘CM wears kurta, dhoti, will he be denied entry?’

Wearing dhotis and turbans, the protesters entered the mall around 11 am and raised slogans against its management. They demanded that the police initiate action against the security personnel. Kannada activists summoned Fakeerappa to the mall and felicitated him. They made the mall management and security personnel apologise to the farmer.

Rupesh Rajanna, a Kannada activist, said, “Girls and boys go to malls wearing shorts and other revealing dresses. While they are allowed, the mall authorities have a problem letting in those wearing traditional dresses. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wears kurta and dhoti. Will he be prevented from entering malls?”