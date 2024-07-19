BJP netas try to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha, detained by police in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP leaders led by Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda, former DyCM Govind Karjol and others were detained by the police when they attempted to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha. They protested at Freedom Park on Thursday morning demanding that CM Siddaramaiah resign over the alleged scams in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, and Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

They shouted slogans against the State Government and alleged that the Congress’ anti-Dalit and anti-tribal face was exposed with the ST Corporation scam. Vijayendra spoke to the media as he was taken into preventive custody near Vidhana Soudha where the monsoon session of the legislature is on and said, “CM Siddarmaiah has no moral right to continue in the office.”

He warned that the BJP will protest till the CM resigns. Pointing out Wednesday’s statement issued by Directorate of Enforcement which is probing the scam, Vijayendra said, “Around Rs 90 crore was diverted from the state-run corporation to 18 fake accounts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A substantial amount of funds was utilised to procure liquor just prior to the recent Lok Sabha elections.” ED has also stated that high-end vehicles were purchased using the proceeds of the scam, he said.

After protesting in Freedom Park, BJP leaders and workers took to the streets and started moving towards Vidhana Soudha. As they tried to enter the Soudha, the police took the leaders into preventive custody.