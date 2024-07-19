Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara talks tough on drug menace in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday informed the Council that they have declared a war against the drug menace and are taking stern action against drug peddlers, including foreign students involved in drug trafficking.

He was responding to BJP MLC Dr Dhananjay Sarji’s question on measures to combat the drug menace. The BJP legislator said Karnataka is second in the country in deaths due to drug overdose. “Almost 8,000 people have died owing to drug overdose in the country. In 2017, of 738 deaths in India, 81 were from Karnataka. In 2018, of 864 deaths, 91 were from the state, and in 2019, 67 of 684 deaths in the country were from Karnataka. Karnataka is in the second place in deaths due to drug overdose in the country,” the MLC said.

Explaining the action taken by the police to combat the drug menace, the Home Minister said that in 2022, 6,404 NDPS cases were registered against various accused persons, including college students. The number was 6,774 in 2023 and 1,791 in 2024 (up to July 1). The police have arrested 6,164 in 2022; 6,267 in 2023 and 1,179 in 2024, he said. As many as 2365 were convicted in 2022, 2280 in 2023, and 189 in 2024, Dr Parameshwara added.