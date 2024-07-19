Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says won’t spare guilty for alleged multi-crore scam

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asserted that he will not fear taking action against the guilty in the alleged multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, the Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes after the Opposition BJP staged a dharna disrupting the House proceedings.
“I will not safeguard anybody, and even if you have committed a mistake, action will be taken against you,” the Chief Minister said, replying to the Opposition MLAs.
Not convinced by the Chief Minister’s reply, BJP legislators, led by the Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, alleged that Siddaramaiah has been highlighting the guilty officers but deliberately ignoring the alleged involvement of former minister B Nagendra and the corporation’s chairperson, and Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal.
Siddaramaiah read out part of the death note left behind by the account superintendent of the corporation, P Chandrashekaran, who had ended his life in Shivamogga recently. The death note mentions that the minister gave oral instructions to transfer the corporation’s money, the CM said. “But in her statement with the police, the victim’s wife, Kavitha, had mentioned the corporation’s officers’ names and did not ask to take action against the legislator—-the minister or the chairperson,” Siddaramaiah added. The BJP leaders were quick to retort, alleging that Siddaramaiah has been trying to hush up the case by protecting Nagendra and Daddal.
Former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra attacked the Congress government, saying that the police did not take note of the former minister’s name being mentioned in the death note. Hitting back, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara claimed that the police filed the FIR based on the statement of the victim’s wife, which is the norm.
Siddaramaiah suggested that the BJP legislators should listen to his reply before jumping to any conclusions. But BJP MLAs entered the Well of the House and shouted slogans against the CM and his government. Assembly Speaker UT Khader adjourned the House and held a meeting with the Ruling and Opposition members. When the House reconvened, the Opposition MLAs continued their dharna following which the session was adjourned to Friday for the CM to continue his reply on the issue.
‘Funds diverted’
Ashoka accused the State Government of diverting funds allocated under the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP) to implement its guarantees. “The same funds were earlier used to develop roads and provide other amenities to SC/ST colonies. But this government has diverted the funds to implement the guarantees. Can the beneficiary who received Rs 2,000 from the guarantee scheme get their roads done?” he asked.