Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says won’t spare guilty for alleged multi-crore scam

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asserted that he will not fear taking action against the guilty in the alleged multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, the Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes after the Opposition BJP staged a dharna disrupting the House proceedings.

“I will not safeguard anybody, and even if you have committed a mistake, action will be taken against you,” the Chief Minister said, replying to the Opposition MLAs.

Not convinced by the Chief Minister’s reply, BJP legislators, led by the Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, alleged that Siddaramaiah has been highlighting the guilty officers but deliberately ignoring the alleged involvement of former minister B Nagendra and the corporation’s chairperson, and Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal.

Siddaramaiah read out part of the death note left behind by the account superintendent of the corporation, P Chandrashekaran, who had ended his life in Shivamogga recently. The death note mentions that the minister gave oral instructions to transfer the corporation’s money, the CM said. “But in her statement with the police, the victim’s wife, Kavitha, had mentioned the corporation’s officers’ names and did not ask to take action against the legislator—-the minister or the chairperson,” Siddaramaiah added. The BJP leaders were quick to retort, alleging that Siddaramaiah has been trying to hush up the case by protecting Nagendra and Daddal.