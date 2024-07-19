Karnataka government denies asset monetisation plan

No plan for asset monetisation, says Boseraju
The State Government on Thursday informed the Council that there is no proposal before it for asset monetisation. Responding to MLC KA Thippeswamy, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju said there is no such proposal before the govern-ment, and the Finance Department circular to all the departments was a routine process. The Finance Department was only getting information from the depart-ments, he said. Boseraju was responding to the MLC’s question on behalf of CM Siddaramaiah. Thippeswamy said on May 18, 2024, the Infrastructure Department issued a circular to all departments asking them to provide details about the total assets and the assets that can be monetised. The MLC also questioned the gove-rnment’s decision to appoint BCG consultants when it can seek suggestions on rev-enue mobilisation from its officers, retired IAS officers, and industry experts like Narayan Murthy, Mohandas Pai, and others. Boseraju said many states have also appointed BCG as consultants. In 2023-24, the government allocated Rs 37,257 crore for the guarantees, and Rs 34,859 crore was spent. In 2024-24, the government allocated Rs 52,009 crore, and Rs 11,752 crore was spent up to July 14.
Rs 85l package to issue CL-7 excise licence: Cong MLC
Stating that there was rampant corruption in the process of issuing CL-7 licences (Hotels & Boarding Houses), Congress MLC ML Anil Kumar alleged that the Excise officials had “fixed” Rs 80-85 lakh per CL-7 licence and issued licenses by throwing rules to the wind. Referring to the number of CL-7 licences issued in Kolar district, the MLC said only 41 licences were issued from 1992 to 2021 while 64 were issued from 2021-23. He alleged that the excise officials had fixed a package of Rs 80-85 lakh and granted licences to those who paid them without bothering whether they were following the norms. “The excise officials are acting like licensed robbers. They have also fixed Rs 1 lakh for renewal of licences every year. In Kolar, they are also collecting money every month taluk-wise. For instance, shops in Kolar taluks are fixed Rs 15,000 and it goes up to Rs 30,000 in Bangarpet and KGF. Who is going to control this? Also, liquor is available in provision stores in rural areas, which is turning the youngsters into alcohol addicts and leading to a rise in the number of crime incidents,” he alleged. In reply, Excise Minister RB Thimmapur said he would initiate action if there were specific complaints.
From Full toss to appaji — some light moments
Opposition benches in the Legislative Assembly witnessed some embarrassing moments when two senior BJP MLAs “clashed” with each other.
It all started when the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka took a jibe at senior BJP Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal stating, “Yesterday, you praised Siddaramaiah saying you (Chief Minister) are strong and should continue in politics.’’ Ashok’s statement drew a swift response from Basangouda Patil Yatnal, a former Union Minister, who said, “Don’t give my statement any malicious colour. I have not gone to Siddaramaiah for any favour. If you bowl a full toss nothing will happen to Yatnal.’’ Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Basangouda Patil Yatnal tried to convince each other over the issue of not to address senior leaders as “appaji”.
In the Assembly, Yatnal indirectly referred to some BJP leaders addressing Yediyurappa as “appaji” and suggested that except for their biological fathers no one should be called “appaji”. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We should have respect for big leaders, but need not call them appaji.”