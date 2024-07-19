Karnataka government denies asset monetisation plan

From Full toss to appaji — some light moments

Opposition benches in the Legislative Assembly witnessed some embarrassing moments when two senior BJP MLAs “clashed” with each other.

It all started when the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka took a jibe at senior BJP Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal stating, “Yesterday, you praised Siddaramaiah saying you (Chief Minister) are strong and should continue in politics.’’ Ashok’s statement drew a swift response from Basangouda Patil Yatnal, a former Union Minister, who said, “Don’t give my statement any malicious colour. I have not gone to Siddaramaiah for any favour. If you bowl a full toss nothing will happen to Yatnal.’’ Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Basangouda Patil Yatnal tried to convince each other over the issue of not to address senior leaders as “appaji”.

In the Assembly, Yatnal indirectly referred to some BJP leaders addressing Yediyurappa as “appaji” and suggested that except for their biological fathers no one should be called “appaji”. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We should have respect for big leaders, but need not call them appaji.”