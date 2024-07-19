Karnataka: NHAI identified three more vulnerable spots on highways

BENGALURU: Even as a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B) will be visiting the landslide-hit region on NH-66, near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada to review the status, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified three more under construction spots that are vulnerable and need attention.

The NHAI has identified the stretch on Bantwal road near Mangaluru on NH-169, Sannur to Bikarnakatte near Mangaluru (which is a part of the Bharatmala project) and the Hassan- Marenahalli- Sakleshpur stretch as vulnerable.

The officials said that they will be taking the help of the IIT-B team, along with experts from IISc-Bengaluru, to review the status of these roads.

“During monsoon, all the roads in Eastern and Western Ghats are vulnerable. However, these three stretches are crucial since they are still under construction. We will be taking experts opinion of the work on these road,” a senior NHAI official, not wanting to be named, told TNIE.

The official added that opinions of civil and geotechnical experts is also being taken into account, for all highways that pass through the Ghats.

“The Ministry has taken note of the landslide on NH-66, and we are preparing a report of the areas where landslides have previously occurred, and their current status. Based on the report by the IIT-B, future course of action will be decided,” the official added.

NHAI Regional Officer, Bengaluru, Vilas P Brahmankar said experts opinion is taken into account during the design stage, as well as before construction starts. “Though there are experts in the department, additional opinion only helps make the projects better. In the case of NH-66, the road the damage needs to be studied, which can be done only after the debris is cleared from the site,” he added.