Priest helps lost pigeon from Kerala reunite with owner

MADIKERI: In a rare incident, a domesticated pigeon was reunited with its owner. This incident was reported at Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala of Kodagu.
A pigeon with some markings on its leg was spotted at Bhagandeshwara Temple by the head priest. Priest Harish Bhat noticed that the pigeon stayed away from the other flock of pigeons.
Harish later fed the bird some grains even as he noticed a name tag pinned to one of its legs. The name of the person who owned this pigeon alongside his phone number was printed on the tag. When contacted, the priest learnt that the pigeon belonged to Sreejith, a resident of Taliparamba in Kerala.
As soon as Sreejith learnt about the whereabouts of the pigeon from the priest, he left for Kodagu.
He visited the Temple on Thursday even as the priest handed him over the pigeon. Sreejith said that he owns many pigeons and trains them. However, one of the pigeons, who is named Parijatha, had strayed away from home and was untraceable for ten days.
He explained that Parijatha is a trained bird and is very intelligent. He retrieved the bird from the priest whom he thanked and returned to Kerala.