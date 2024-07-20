BJP accuses Congress government of corruption with "Rate Cards"

BENGALURU: BJP MLCs on Friday staged a protest against the State Government by displaying ‘rate cards’ of alleged corruption in different departments.

Former minister and MLC CT Ravi said that corruption is rampant in the Congress government and the rate is fixed for transfers and postings in all departments. “We have staged a protest against the corrupt Congress government with rate cards. This is 100% true and anyone can verify it,” Ravi said. The BJP leader alleged that in Bengaluru, the Urban Development Department fixed rates for change of land use and floor-area ratio, while the Home Department has fixed the rates for postings of inspectors and assistant commissioners. Ravi alleged that rates ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore are fixed for postings of engineers, sub-registers, RTOs, and many other posts in various government departments.

He said they have exposed the financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd and now presenting the ‘rate card’ before people.

People rejected BJP: Cong

State Congress working president and MLC Manjunath Bhandary hit back saying the BJP had fixed rates for all the posts, including CM and DyCM and people rejected them.

Bhandary said after Congress returned to power, transfers are done through counselling to ensure transparency.