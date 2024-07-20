Centre of Excellence for water management in Karnataka soon: IT minister Kharge

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for IT, BT, and RDPR Priyank Kharge announced in the Council that the State Government will establish a centre of excellence for water management soon to address issues related to depletion of water sources.

Replying to a question by BJP MLC Bharathi Shetty on Friday, Priyank said that Karnataka was the most arid state in the country after Rajasthan despite having coastal and malnad regions. He said that the highest source depletion is reported from malnad in the last decade, which is alarming.

“Hence, with an aim to enrich water sources, the cabinet sub-committee has decided to establish a centre of excellence for water management. The blueprint of the same is being prepared and it will look into three major aspects - identification of source, preservation and conservation, and enrichment of sources. We need experts for this, as problems vary from region to region and we require specific solutions,” the minister said.

Bill to protect cine artistes

The Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill 2024 was tabled in the Assembly on Friday. It proposes to constitute a welfare board and establish a fund for financing schemes to provide social security and welfare for cine and cultural artistes.

The bill says it is expedient to provide social security to these artistes by constituting a welfare board. Cine and cultural activists means any person who is employed in relation to the field of cinema to work as an artiste (including actor, musician or dancer) or to do any work, skilled, unskilled, manual supervisory, technical, artistic or otherwise or any person who is being engaged in such other activities as declared by the government by notification in the gazette for the purpose of this Act.