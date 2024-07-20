Drunk trio sleeps on rail track, run over in Koppal district, Karnataka

GANGAVATHI (KOPPAL): Three youngsters, who slept on a railway track after partying, were run over by a train in the Koppal district on Thursday night.

Mounish Pattar, 23, Sunil, 23, and Venkat Bhimanaik of Hirejantakal village in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district started partying on the railway track at an isolated place in the village in the evening.

After having a couple of drinks, they slipped into slumber on the track. The train, which was proceeding to Sindhanoor from Hubballi, ran over them around 9.30 pm.

The incident came to light after the loco pilot alerted the station guard at Sindhanoor.

Sunil completed his graduation a few days ago, while Mounish and Venkatesh were pursuing higher studies. Mounish’s father owns a shop near Anjanadri Hanuman temple, a senior police officer said.

The body of Sunil was sent to Maski, his hometown, in Raichur district, after postmortem, the officer said.