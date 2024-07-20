Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah admits to ST corporation scam

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday admitted that a multi-crore scam occurred at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) and said he has decided to take back all the money granted to all boards and corporations and deposit it at the treasury to avoid any scams in these entities the future.

“From now on, money will be released only after they submit the action plan. Also, funds will go to the concerned drawing officer. This is to bring transparency in financial transactions of all boards and corporations,” he told reporters. “Instructions have already been issued to them to compulsorily deposit funds in their accounts to the state treasury. The Finance Department (FD) has taken measures and issued guidelines to bring in transparency,” he asserted. In the case of ST corporation, he blamed officials at both the corporation and Union Bank of India. “We are not saying that there were no illegalities. But the government is not responsible for the scam,” he clarified. On the investigation, he said, “The government has full confidence in the Special Investigation Team, which has been constituted to probe this case. We are committed to take appropriate action against perpetrators.”

He said that during the ongoing legislature session, opposition members presented their views on the issue for over seven hours under Rule 69. Opposition parties have the right to express their views in the parliamentary system, and the government also has the right to express its position, he said.